Carbon programs reduce risk of new practices

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Carbon markets are here and they aren’t going away any time soon, so farmers should look at whether those markets make sense for their operations, according to Casey Onstot, the U.S. commercial leader for digital at Corteva Agriscience.

Onstot led a panel talking about carbon at a recent Corteva event.

He said today’s carbon market is very different from the one that collapsed nearly 15 years ago. That market was set up like a stock exchange and depended heavily on the idea that the government would regulate carbon. This one is being pushed by private industry and is not dependent on the government stepping in.

The primary government role is simply to push the idea that climate and carbon are important, Onstot said. Industry is actively looking for carbon offsets, he said. Agriculture is one way to do that.

Corteva has its own carbon credit program aimed at farmers. But there are others in the market as well.

Industry leaders concede that the money now being paid to farmers in exchange for starting new carbon-friendly practices isn’t enough to pay for a crop or even for those practices, Onstot said. But it can help farmers to make changes they were already considering.

“It can help de-risk the change,” he said.

In most programs, the practices being pushed include no-till or reduced tillage, reduced nitrogen usage, and the use of cover crops. Other programs outside agriculture may include tree plantings or the removal of land from agricultural practices.

There has been discussion about whether farmers who were already no-tilling or using cover crops could get payments or whether the payments would only go to new users of those technologies. In most cases the payments are likely to be aimed at new users.

Brian Bunton, a farmer and Pioneer account manager near Joplin, Missouri, said his family has used cover crops for about a decade and uses ridge-till techniques, but that they couldn’t get into the Corteva program because those weren’t new practices.

Bunton said he doesn’t look at that as being punished because he put in those practices for other reasons. He said industry is quite understandably looking at rewarding people to make a change instead of paying those who already did make a change.

He said he recommends to his customers that they should get involved with a program now if it fits into their plans for the next year.

Zach Townsend, who is also a sales rep for Pioneer and who helps with a family farm operation, said his best advice for farmers is to look into the programs and practices now. See if those practices fit in your farm operation and be willing to go slow with the new practices, starting with just a few acres.

But he said that if you plan to implement cover crops or reduce tillage “now is the time to do it.”

Both Townsend and Bunton said farmers do need to do their research. Different programs have different contracts. Make sure it doesn’t lock you into something that could be a problem in the future.