Cattle producers assess cover crop as ‘offensive tool’

ALTOONA, Iowa — Carbon and cover crops may provide plenty of possibilities for cattle producers, especially if they are able to think outside the box — or perhaps outside the row.

“You’re really well postured to hit this out of the park,” Mitchell Hora told a group of producers at a panel presentation Dec. 15 during the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Cattle Industry Leadership Summit.

Hora, who farms near Washington in southeast Iowa, does not raise cattle. But he does work with cover crops and also with farmers dealing with carbon and cover crop issues. He says cover crops fit well in a cattle operation and also into the potential of the carbon market.

“Cover crops have been branded as a defensive tool,” he says. “But really, cover crops are an offensive tool.”

Hora says most farmers think of cover crops as costing them yield and money but improving water quality and staving off erosion or environmental problems. Instead, he says, they should think about how cover crops could actually make them money, both through the carbon market but also through the profitability of their farm operation and especially their cattle operation.

Just as important, he says, is the idea that cover crops don’t have to be a one-size-fits-all system. They don’t have to be all cereal rye put on after harvest in 30-inch rows. They can be seeded at different times with different species and different row widths. One example of that is the idea of planting corn in 60-inch rows with cover crops between those rows.