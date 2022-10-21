Central Iowa farms face another challenging year

WOODWARD, Iowa — This was a challenging year in the field in Iowa, according to Sam Spellman, who farms with his son, Aaron, near Woodward in Dallas County.

“We were late planting,” Spellman explained Oct. 7. “And right now moisture levels are all over the board.”

He said early soybean moisture levels were anywhere from 18% to 9%, making harvest a bit of a guessing game.

“It’s just frustrating,” he said.

But the father and son are busy with the harvest and they are happy to be able to harvest a crop at all. Two years ago their farm was hit with the derecho that ripped through Iowa. Last year hail meant 57% defoliage of their crop. This year it was a wet spring and challenging growing conditions.

Despite those difficult growing conditions, Spellman said early yields appear to be fairly average. This is not a bumper crop, but it is not a crop failure either. This is a year when soil types and the location of spotty rains during the season appear to be important factors. The good news is that the early harvest weather has been good.