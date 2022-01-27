Cold temps can be used to preserve grain

Editor’s note: The following was written by Adam Varenhorst, Sara Bauder, Shelby Pritchard, Philip Rozeboom and Patrick Wagner with South Dakota State University for the Extension website.
If temperatures are forecast as being well below freezing, it would probably be a good time to start thinking about turning your bin fan on to further cool any stored grain.
Aerating grain throughout the year is important for maintaining humidity and temperature throughout the bin, but aerating grain during the winter months is also important because of the colder temperatures and drier air. Cooling grain reduces the activity of insect pests and suppresses mold growth that may occur.
For insects, grain should be cooled to temperatures at or below 55 degrees to reduce activity. If temperatures throughout the bin drop below this threshold, insect death should eventually occur due to their reduced feeding. The temperatures required to freeze and kill stored grain pests vary by species, but generally ranges from 23 to -10 degrees.
Although it is possible to detect insect infestations during the winter, fumigants should not be applied because they require warm temperatures and increased humidity to properly work. The product labels will highlight temperatures and humidity levels that are unacceptable for use.
Most molds are suppressed at 40 degrees, except for Penicillium molds, which require temperatures below 32.
Aerating may cause a small reduction in grain moisture with approximately 0.25 to 0.5% moisture being lost per aeration cycle depending on several factors, such as air temperature and moisture. For long-term storage, multiple aeration cycles may reduce grain by as much as 2%. However, due to low flow rates, the drying front within the bin moves fairly slowly, and most of the moisture reductions will occur in grain that is closest to the entrance of the forced air.
Reducing the temperature of grain throughout the bin during the winter will also assist with keeping the grain at a cooler temperature through the spring and early summer.
The following recommendations for airflow are from Ken Hellevang with North Dakota State University Extension:
- Corn: The fans airflow rate should be at least 1 cubic foot per minute, per bushel (cfm/bu.) and the initial grain moisture should not exceed 21%. Start the fan when the outdoor temperature averages about 40 degrees.
- Soybeans: Use an airflow rate of at least 1 cfm/bu. to natural air-dry up to 15-16% moisture soybeans. Start the fan when the outdoor temperature averages about 40 degrees.
- Wheat: Use an airflow rate of at least 0.75 cfm/bu. to natural air-dry up to 17% moisture wheat. Start drying when the outside air temperature averages about 50 degrees.
Cover bin aeration fans when not in use. The fans essentially go through the chimney effect, where wind moves air into the fan, and it travels upwards, affecting the grain inside. Although this can be favorable during cold and dry periods, fans should be covered during snow events.
Provide an inlet for air near the roof eave and outlet exhaust near the roof peak to allow warm air to exit the bin (much like the principles of an attic). Several vents at the same elevation can still allow heat to remain at the top of the bin without exhaust at the peak or roof exhaust fans. Without proper ventilation, condensation can occur.
Throughout grain storage, producers should check stored grain every week (or as often as possible) for storage temperature, insect infestations and mold growth. Grain temperature should be measured at several places along the walls of the bin, near the top surface and within the grain. Temperature sensors are very useful for this, however, multiple readings are necessary to get an accurate picture of overall temperature.
When using a moisture meter to check grain, be sure to warm up samples to room temperature in a sealed container for several hours before measuring.