Combined approach the trend in conservation

Erosion used to be the hot topic of conservation activists, but it is just a small part of the equation.

Shenandoah, Iowa, farmer Chris Teachout said overall soil health should be the focus for farmers and is a strong proponent of practices such as no-till and cover crops to achieve those goals.

“The most important thing is the soil — the health of it and what we can do — especially now with the current nitrogen issues,” said Teachout, who was named the 2017 Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year. “If you have your biology really cranking, you can get there.”

Teachout said his favorite practice is cover crops, and he likes to plant balboa rye, a variety of cereal rye. He said it has bigger stems, creating a larger biomass yield, and can be planted up until freeze in the fall.

No-till and cover crops remain popular among the conservation community, but the USDA is showing a shift in how producers are looking to accomplish those goals. In a spring 2022 report tracking conservation practices on cultivated cropland, the USDA showed structural practices are increasing. Those include terraces, filter and buffer strips, grass waterways and field borders.

To get data for the report, the Conservation Effects Assessment Project, the USDA used farmer survey data collected in 2003-06 and again from 2013-16. The data was compiled and released in March 2022.

Structural practice adoption increased by nearly 31 million acres nationwide, in combination with reduced tillage and other erosion-control practices.

This shows how conservation needs to be viewed as a system and not just individual practices, said Jon Hubbert, NRCS state conservationist in Iowa. Picking just one practice may not address what each field needs.

“You could go back to the history of our agency, going back to the dust bowl of the 1930s,” Hubbert said. “We are working not only on soil erosion but also on many other facets of resource protection.”

Based on the report from the USDA, more than 41,000 acres switched to continuous no-till practices while more than 53,000 acres entered some form of conservation tillage. The report showed the most gains were made in land adding both structural and conservational tillage, with 42,630 acres being added. They noted most of the combined adoption came in the North Central, Midwest, Southern and Central Plains regions of the country.

Outside of structural practices, efficiency is important to conservation as well. Technology has helped farmers along the way, as Hubbert said there is more control over fertilization rates and efficiency when making applications.

In Iowa, Hubbert said cover crops remain the most funded conservation practice, while pasture and hay planting have seen increases in funding.

“We don’t approach it as a single practice or endeavor,” Hubbert said. “What are your conservation objectives and how do we get there? It’s not just a one-size fits all. We have to work with the producer and where they are at.”

Teachout said the technology is helpful but can be daunting for those looking to adopt a new practice. He hopes to open a training center to help teach farmers how to adopt conservation practices and improve their soil health.