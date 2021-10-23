Complications with harvest, but yield ‘good’

ALLEMAN, Iowa — Harold Lande’s combine was down for repairs the day he wanted to harvest a soybean field near Alleman in late September. But his friend, Steve Kamps, came over with his combine to do the job.

The combine has since been repaired and the harvest continued, but that is kind of the way 2021 has gone. It has been a year with too little rain and too many complications. But, in the end, the job got done.

Lande grows corn and soybeans on his farm between Alleman and Huxley in Central Iowa. This year, he says the yields have not been record- breaking, but they exceeded expectations.

“Yields were surprisingly good for the year,” Lande says.

Harvest conditions have generally been decent. There were some issues with the soybean harvest because the beans dried down faster than the plants. The result was some fields with beans at 9% moisture levels that had to be harvested, but the stems were still green. Even with that issue, harvest conditions have been good, and as of last week Lande was nearing the end of the harvest.

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.