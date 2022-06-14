Considerations for successful post-emergence herbicide application

Editor’s note: The following was written by Liz Stahl, Ryan Miller and Dave Nicolai, University of Minnesota Extension crops educators, Phyllis Bongard, communications specialist, and Debalin Sarangi, Extension weed specialist, for the university’s crop news website.
Recent warmer temperatures and adequate moisture have set the stage for rapid weed growth in the coming weeks.
Timely and effective herbicide applications will carry much of the weight in most weed management programs, since very few weeds were present at the time of pre-plant tillage this year due to the cold, late spring.
Delayed planting along with variable precipitation may have delayed the placement and activation of pre herbicides. Weeds that emerged prior to pre activation may require a pass with a rotary hoe or post herbicide application to be controlled.
Corn yield can be affected by weeds as early as two weeks after crop emergence, especially when the weeds you are dealing with are competitive species (e.g. giant ragweed) or when weed densities are high. Timely weed control is key in preventing yield loss and preventing weed escapes from ultimately producing seed and replenishing the weed seedbank.
Target applications before weeds exceed 3 to 4 inches in height. Weeds larger than 3 to 4 inches are more likely to survive a herbicide application, especially when conditions are less than ideal during application (e.g. issues with rate, coverage, temperature, time of day). Larger weeds have more growing points than smaller seedlings, which helps them tolerate and escape an herbicide application. Herbicide coverage and uptake can also be reduced with larger weeds.
Weeds can grow quickly once emerged. When weather is favorable, waterhemp can grow 1 inch per day and can reach 4 inches in height very quickly. Therefore, early-season scouting is necessary, so that the weeds can be sprayed with postemergence herbicides before they reach a 4-inch height.
Be sure to check the herbicide label for application restrictions prior to use for cutoff dates and follow the most restrictive guidelines for products in a tank-mix. Adjust application rates as needed depending on weed size and species, and follow label instructions regarding adjuvants, surfactants and oils, mixing order, allowable tank-mix partners, potential antagonism with tank-mix partners, etc.
The prevalence of herbicide resistance continues to be a challenge. Recent resistance screening research at UMN confirmed that the waterhemp and giant ragweed populations resistant to ALS inhibitors (Group 2; Pursuit, Classic, and FirstRate) and EPSPS inhibitors (Group 9; glyphosate products) are widespread in Minnesota.
Moreover, waterhemp populations resistant to PS II inhibitors (Group 5; atrazine), PPO inhibitors (Group 14; Flexstar, and Cobra) and HPPD inhibitors (Group 27; Callisto, and Laudis) are also confirmed. In populations where these traits are “stacked,” postemergence options are limited.
Use of preemergence herbicides, including the layering of preemergence herbicides around 30 days after planting, is a key strategy. A multi-pronged approach that includes non-chemical strategies (e.g. expanded crop rotation, delayed planting, cultivation, hand weeding, prevention of seed production, use of cover crops) will greatly assist in long-term, herbicide-resistant weed management.
And proper identification is a critical step in selecting the correct weed management tools and strategies.