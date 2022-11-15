Corn creates climate for edge effect’

Editor’s note: The following was written by Mark Licht, assistant professor and Extension cropping systems specialist with Iowa State University, for the Integrated Crop Management blog.
Corn field edge effect has once again shown up in Iowa. It is raising questions about what is causing it.
Edge effect in corn is where the outside rows of corn fields have depressed yields compared to the field interior. This has been most pronounced when the adjacent field is planted to soybeans, hay or pasture and typically on the southern or western sides of the field. Our experience is that it is much more evident in drought years.
It is often thought to be caused by herbicide drift, and this is a plausible cause. However, in our experience we could not confirm herbicide drift. Our work suggests the phenomenon is caused by a combination of corn micro-climate and weather patterns.
Air passing over and mixing into the corn canopy is initially dryer at the field edge and, due to plant respiration, the air collects more moisture as it passes further into the field.
In our work with seven locations in Iowa, the yield penalty was 35 to 70 bushels/acre. In 2019 the number of kernel rows and kernels per ear were not affected, but at two of four sites the kernel weight was smaller along the edge of the field.
In 2020, at one of three sites, both kernels per ear and kernel weight were reduced. This suggests the timing of stress is occurring in July and August during pollination and grain fill and not during ear formation.