Corn yields disappoint, beans surprise after dry summer

BREDA, Iowa — Harvest 2022 has seen relatively smooth sailing for Alyce and Aaron Nieland.

“We were talking that this was the smoothest bean harvest we’ve had, and corn has been pretty smooth as well,” Alyce said Oct. 13. “We got 0.60 inches of rain Tuesday night, but we were back at it this morning.”

Alyce says much like the rest of West Central Iowa, the summer was dry. She says a timely rain in July really helped the crop handle some of the drought.

“It’s been really dry and we have been pleasantly surprised at bean yields,” Alyce said. “Fifty to 80 bushels will catch everything in this area. There is a lot of variability.”

Corn yields have been somewhat disappointing.

“Even with the drought, as good as it looked we were hoping it would be better,” she said. It’s still good considering how dry it has been.”

Moisture levels were very low, Alyce said, adding current corn moisture was at 17%.

She said there were no major disease or insect issues this year.

“We spray fungicide and that took care of it,” Alyce said. “There were signs of tar spot, but we avoided any major issues with it.”