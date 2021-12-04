Cost management key to fighting input increases

Planning for the next growing season will come with an additional challenge this winter with costs of inputs on the rise and shortages expected for some key applications. This makes preparation for 2022 especially critical.

Carrie Laboski, a soil fertility and nutrient management professor at the University of Wisconsin, said this year may focus less on yield and more on cost-effective management.

Using less nitrogen doesn’t necessarily have as negative an impact as some might expect. When calculating the effectiveness of nitrogen rates and corn yields, at some point the curve starts flattening out at high nitrogen rates, she said.

“A lot of times you aren’t losing all these bushels you think you are losing,” Laboski said. “You might be looking at 2% of your yield, but in a lot of cases it’s not that much. It’s not worth trying to get those extra 5 bushels because it might not be worth it. In years like what we are facing, there is a greater penalty to over-application.”

When preparing for next season’s planting, Laboski said to look at the most recent soil tests and let them guide the plan.

“If your pH is really off, there’s no point in spending money on nitrogen for corn,” she said. “A lot of times, people may want to forget the P and K and focus all on nitrogen, and that’s not the approach you should ever use, especially now.”

Rodrigo Werle, a weed specialist at the University of Wisconsin, said some companies may see shortages of post-emergence weed control products such as glufosinate and glyphosate.