Cost management key to fighting input increases

Planning for the next growing season will come with an additional challenge this winter with costs of inputs on the rise and shortages expected for some key applications. This makes preparation for 2022 especially critical.
Carrie Laboski, a soil fertility and nutrient management professor at the University of Wisconsin, said this year may focus less on yield and more on cost-effective management.
Using less nitrogen doesn’t necessarily have as negative an impact as some might expect. When calculating the effectiveness of nitrogen rates and corn yields, at some point the curve starts flattening out at high nitrogen rates, she said.
“A lot of times you aren’t losing all these bushels you think you are losing,” Laboski said. “You might be looking at 2% of your yield, but in a lot of cases it’s not that much. It’s not worth trying to get those extra 5 bushels because it might not be worth it. In years like what we are facing, there is a greater penalty to over-application.”
When preparing for next season’s planting, Laboski said to look at the most recent soil tests and let them guide the plan.
“If your pH is really off, there’s no point in spending money on nitrogen for corn,” she said. “A lot of times, people may want to forget the P and K and focus all on nitrogen, and that’s not the approach you should ever use, especially now.”
Rodrigo Werle, a weed specialist at the University of Wisconsin, said some companies may see shortages of post-emergence weed control products such as glufosinate and glyphosate.
“I would recommend, if they haven’t already, communicating with suppliers and developing a game plan right now,” Werle said. “Don’t wait too long. Make sure they have the product you want to use next year, but also make sure you can get it now because tomorrow it might cost even more.”
With less reliable supply of herbicides, that will make seed selection particularly important. Ensuring the availability of the particular product associated with the chosen variety is key.
“If you are planning on using glyphosate next year, be strategic,” Werle said. “Look at where it is truly needed and make sure you apply at the right time. If farmers realize they are going to not have some of the herbicides they intended to use, start working on a plan to help fine tune the program.”
Laboski compared this year to 2017 when the situation was turned around, with lower input costs but significantly lower grain prices. She said those low margins might be something dealt with this year, but at a much more volatile rate.
While prices are higher this time around, the risk of adding any extra cost with variety or input could hurt a little bit more.
“A few years ago it was low margins because grain prices were so low,” she said. “This time I think growers need to be paying even more attention on what’s available to them. If they have manure available to them, use that wisely. Don’t load it up on one field. Spread it out and get as much nutrients in as many fields as you can.”