Planting season is not yet here, but cover crop plans for the 2023-24 off-season could start now.

Getting the most out of cover crops requires knowing the ultimate goals for planting cover. Anthony Bly, South Dakota State University Extension field specialist, said the goals and recommendations for cover crops may shift from field to field.

“Understanding what you want to do with cover crops is very important,” Bly said. “By identifying your goals, landowners are able to select the most appropriate mix that will provide the greatest benefit and comply with herbicide laws without spending more than necessary or having a negative impact on next year’s crop.”

One of the top goals for cover crops is to improve soil biology. That requires having living roots as long as possible in the ground, to continue feeding microbes and good bacteria. Bly says keep things diverse in this situation, as microbes tend to enjoy varying their nutrient diet.

Preventing or breaking up soil compaction is another major goal of those planting cover crops. Bly said planting any cover crop will help with this task, but some are better than others.

“We tend to think of tap roots as doing a good job with defined compaction layers,” Bly said. “The radish has the largest tap root, but others to consider include sunflowers and other oil seeds like rapeseed, canola, soybeans as well as clovers.”

Think ahead.

“When selecting a cover crop mix, consider the upcoming crop,” Bly said. “If it’s a warm-season crop, like corn, prevent pest or disease pressure by limiting the warm-season species in the mix.”

For those planting a spring crop, such as soybeans or corn, cover crops can also be used for weed suppression. These crops germinate enough to provide ground cover early in the season, before the crop canopy has closed, preventing weeds from receiving valuable sunlight.

Mark Licht, Iowa State University Extension cropping systems specialist, said cereal rye planted in the last week of August or first week of September can be successful into the next year, with growers able to spray down their rye right after planting.

For those who have small grains, he suggests planting them within two days of harvest. If that harvest occurs before August, a warm-season mix with Japanese or German millet would be a good fit. If planting after the first week or two of August, a cool-season mix with legumes, grasses and brassicas may work best.

Nitrogen fixation may be another reason to use cover crops as some varieties can absorb nitrogen gas from the air and sequester it in the soil. Planting legumes may be the best option for those looking for a nitrogen boost.

“Our soils are full of native rhizobium, but not necessarily specific to the legumes you are planting. The rhizobium bacteria allows the biochemistry process to take place in the root nodule,” Licht said.

Farmers who graze livestock could use cover crops to extend the grazing season. If farmers are running short of grass or feed options toward the end of August, a cover crop may help rest pastures and get cattle in the fields to help naturally spread manure.

This could require a full-season cover crop mixed with warm- and cool-season grasses, small grains and brassicas.

While the goals of planting cover crops vary, the one constant growers need to have is patience, Bly said. The impacts of cover crops may take years to realize.