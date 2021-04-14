Cover crop termination comes early in 2021

March went out like a lamb for much of the Midwest.

Warmer, drier weather has been the story in much of the region as the calendar flipped to April, and planting is on many farmers’ minds. However, there are extra steps to consider for farmers who utilize cover crops in the off-season — namely, termination.

Iowa State University Extension field agronomist Meaghan Anderson said the conditions have looked favorable in early April for early planting, and that means cover crop termination has already started or will be on the to-do list soon.

“Iowa State’s recommendation prior to corn has always been terminating 10 to 14 days before planting,” she said. “With people antsy in some cases to get planted, and the weather forecast has looked promising, that speeds up the need to get that cover crop terminated to minimize any potential detrimental effects.”

She said some people may keep their cover crops in the field when planting soybeans, using it as weed suppression as it creates additional biomass protection for the crop.

Mitchell Hora, who runs Continuum Ag in Washington, Iowa, said using a herbicide is still the most common termination option out there for farmers at the moment. Common herbicides such as glufosinate and glyphosate treatments are often used, while dicamba can also be applied.

He noted, however, that terminating cover crops might not be the most effective option for many farmers ahead of planting.

“That’s a huge mistake,” Hora said. “We should not be terminating this early. We are wasting our money.”