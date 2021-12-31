Crop advisors help with tough calls

As 2022’s growing season promises to be unique, Scott Madden said he expects to be called on more as farmers make decisions that could drastically impact their profits.

Madden, a certified crop advisor and owner of Madden Ag Services in Long Grove, Iowa, said higher prices and possibly limited supply of inputs will make each choice have more weight in 2022. Getting the right amount of fertilizer, from both a financial and agronomic perspective, will be a fine line for some farmers this season.

“With current pricing and current supply, it’s … a focal point,” Madden said. “We’ve had a lot more people interested in looking at nitrogen side-dress and managing rates to get the best potential. People want to understand what the right rate is for a yield goal, and managing that at a higher price level, because sometimes it’s almost three times what it was for the ’21 crop.”

Crop advisors have always played a major role on many farmers’ teams, but many have seen their roles change in recent years. Andrea Rice, CCA program administrator for the Missouri Agribusiness Association, said it’s not just about looking at the crop, but including the whole picture.

“We’ve seen people using crop advisors more with grid sampling and soil sampling,” Rice said. “We are creating nutrient management plans. That goes to retailers helping with more precision applications and making sure nutrients go to where they need.”