Crop talk: Farmers analyze price jump, staying power

The turnaround was quick, and there’s a sense of optimism in the farm community that is rising from the jump in grain prices. How long it might last? That’s when realism sets in.

It was only six months ago farmers were looking at another tough year in the markets. At the beginning of August, corn was priced at nearly $3 per bushel while soybeans were trading just above $8.50, a continuing trend of low prices.

But old crop corn and soybean contracts have seen dramatic increases, trading at nearly $5.50 per bushel for corn, while soybeans are hovering at $13.80 levels as of Feb. 8.

The sudden jump in prices was a boost for some farmers, including Jim Greif, a farmer near Monticello, Iowa, and president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association. He said he got lucky with a bit of old-crop grain to sell.

“We hadn’t sold out completely on the (2020) crop either,” Greif said. “We got to capitalize on some of it and have some corn left that’s unpriced sitting in the bin. I was surprised. I was betting the other direction actually.”

However, the sudden spike was hard to capitalize on for others. Bob Hemesath, a farmer in Calmar, Iowa, said he was able to sell a bit on the price spike, clearing out most of the bins of unsold grain, but he had much of the crop forward contracted.

“The markets were lower as we went through COVID, and you saw the market come back, so we sold some then,” Hemesath said. “Looking back, you wish you’d have waited, but I don’t think anyone quite foresaw what we were going to see after harvest.”