Crops in Northeast Iowa withstand months of drought

ROWLEY, Iowa — Combines have been moving through plenty of dust in Northeast Iowa. The dry soils have persisted through harvest season.

That allowed harvest season to start in mid- to late September for Keith Milbach, though crops have showed mixed results. The farmer from Buchanan County said rains turned off after the first three weeks of July, which weighed on the crop.

“My main farm was good, but the other one wasn’t very good,” he said. “Corn has been doing better than last year, though.”

Overall, the crop has been a good surprise, Milbach said, but there is still a week or two left in harvest to get final results.

Milbach’s region is sitting near 18.56 inches of precipitation this year, as of Oct. 2, which is 61% compared to the average year. That has him nearly 10 days ahead of schedule, he said.

Milbach said this is the kind of year that makes him appreciate the technology they are putting in the field.

“Genetics are pretty good right now,” he said. “That has helped us a lot. It’s an early year, but everything is going pretty good.”

