CRP signups await program changes

Planting season is in the rear view window and in a typical year, decisions on Conservation Reserve Program applications would also be well in the past.

However, Curt Goettsch, chief agricultural program specialist with the USDA and Iowa Farm Service Agency, said signups were originally set to conclude in February, but the new USDA administration wanted to make some changes to the program, leaving the process open indefinitely.

In late April, the USDA expanded CRP with a goal of enrolling up to 4 million new acres with added incentives, such as increased rental payment rates. Currently, 20.8 million acres are enrolled in CRP, with Iowa and Illinois having more contracts than all other states combined. However, the cap sits at 25 million acres and will increase to 27 million acres by 2023, a gap the USDA is looking to fill.

Goettsch said acres tend to ebb and flow as the markets go up and down. The higher commodity prices are, the more land farmers tend to want to raise crops on in an effort to make a profit.

He said USDA rental rates are reviewed every year due to requirements in the 2018 farm bill.

“That allows us to mirror the market closely,” Goettsch said. “We are always going to be behind because we are looking at NASS averages and last year’s price. But we look at the most current year average instead of a three-year average.”

He said going to a yearly review compared to a three-year review allows them to adjust rates faster, doing a better job reflecting the current conditions and prices.