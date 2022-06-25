CRP usage shifting to permanent alternatives

Since being introduced in 1985, the Conservation Reserve Program has been a mainstay of the farm bill. With a new bill being introduced in 2023, CRP could see some changes moving forward.

Jonathan Coppess, director of the Gardner Agriculture Policy Program at the University of Illinois, said lawmakers may have additional pressure to shift a few aspects of the program, particularly with a consistent decline in acres enrolled since the mid-2000s.

“I do think there will be significant political pressure in Congress to reduce the CRP further, especially if some continue to push for permanent disaster assistance and need baseline funds to achieve it,” Coppess said. “We’ve seen these shifts in past farm bills, and I think the budget situation will make it very difficult to increase the program.”

The all-time peak came in 2007, Coppess said, with more than 36.8 million acres enrolled in the program. Since that point, decreases have averaged nearly 1 million acres per year to bring the figure down to 22.3 million as of 2021. The decline has slowed since 2015, with only a loss of 1.9 million acres since that span.

“We’ve seen a drop of total acres involved since its inception,” said Jesse Womack, conservation policy specialist with the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. “On the whole, the administration is staying just below their acreage cap, so it’s been more or less consistent lately. The last two sign-ups have also been some of the lowest in history.”

While CRP may see changes in a legislative form, the main usage for the program has shifted as well. Womack said the land being enrolled in the program is trending more toward converting acres to permanent wildlife and forestry habitats, rather than the temporary retirement of farm ground.

A large reason for that is the land enrolled in the program tends to be low-performing, higher-risk acres that are less profitable and would tend to be prone to erosion and other environmental issues.

With higher crop prices, however, the USDA did offer some farmers the chance to opt out of some of their CRP acres at the end of May. The early termination of these contracts is an effort to increase fall-seeded crops such as winter wheat in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine which has affected global supplies.

While some may take advantage of this, Coppess said it likely won’t affect too many enrollees.

“Most of the whole fields enrolled are highly erodible and not exactly productive farmland, so those are not likely to come back into production anytime soon, even with high prices,” he said. “We’ve had high price episodes since the RFS was enacted, and I think that has probably shifted most of the acres that are productive back into production.”

With CRP enrollment seeming to have leveled out in recent years, Womack said the focus in the 2023 Farm Bill is hard to determine. There are still mid-term elections to be held, which could shift the ideology of who is drafting the bill, but he said the NSAC is hoping to promote some newer options, and add some flexibility for farmers.

“We’ve been having some conversations with people who want to transition to perennial agriculture in some way,” Womack said. “You can be allowed to begin grazing or install grazing infrastructure on your CRP ground while enrolled. Then you are set to make money as a farmer again. There’s also conversations around helping people get into agroforestry, and we’d find ourselves in support of that.”

