Demand highlighted by soy groups at Classic

With soybean prices at seven-year highs and carryout numbers at 12-year lows, demand appears to be booming for the U.S. crop.
The United Soybean Board and U.S. Soybean Export Council confirmed that at their press conference March 2 at the virtual 2021 Commodity Classic, and the group is optimistic about it staying that way.
Mac Marshall, vice president for market intelligence with the United Soybean Board, emphasized that the soybean market remains an export-oriented business. The importance of countries such as China will remain a factor when it comes to demand, but the market is becoming much more diversified around the globe.
“Over the next decade, global protein demand in many parts of the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Central America are all going to experience pretty significant increases,” Marshall said. “That’s just looking at pork and poultry, which are the two biggest utilization channels for soy meal globally.”
With climate change on many farmers’ minds, Marshall said the added global demand shouldn’t be too affected in the coming years as different measures are taken to reduce emissions.
“Other countries have pretty significant populations that are really, in many instances, getting the first taste of what protein is like that many of us in western diets have experienced our whole lives,” Marshall said. “The trend going forward is to continue to supply and enable to the rest of the world to have that growing dietary shift and quality of life and diet.”
Monte Peterson, chairman of the U.S. Soybean Export Council, added the demand for soy will grow as protein becomes much more important in global diets.
“Those people are going to want to consume more meat, and there are such low levels of meat consumption today,” Peterson said. “As they consume just a little bit more, it will grow demand. In more developed countries like the U.S. and Europe, we may see consumption level off, but the growth in emerging markets will offset what we would see if these predictions would be correct.”
Jim Sutter, CEO of the United States Soybean Export Council, said with the market expected to grow, U.S. soybeans will stay a top choice with their “superior traits.”
“It’s the way it’s grown and the climate it’s grown in that gives it desirable traits,” Sutter said. “It has a better nutritional bundle and provides more energy to the livestock its feeding.”
Doug Winter, vice chairman with the U.S. Soybean Export Council, addressed supply as well. High soybean prices have farmers excited about the year-end prospects of 2021, but acreage shifts toward the crop may not be as drastic as expected. He said some of the wheat crop that is normally planted near his southeastern Illinois farm may change course, but he intends to stick to his rotations.
“I’m seeing a lot of those acres that have gone into wheat, seem to be going into soybeans this year,” Winter said. “We may see a slight increase in soybean acreage due to the shift of those acres.”