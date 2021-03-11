Demand highlighted by soy groups at Classic

With soybean prices at seven-year highs and carryout numbers at 12-year lows, demand appears to be booming for the U.S. crop.

The United Soybean Board and U.S. Soybean Export Council confirmed that at their press conference March 2 at the virtual 2021 Commodity Classic, and the group is optimistic about it staying that way.

Mac Marshall, vice president for market intelligence with the United Soybean Board, emphasized that the soybean market remains an export-oriented business. The importance of countries such as China will remain a factor when it comes to demand, but the market is becoming much more diversified around the globe.

“Over the next decade, global protein demand in many parts of the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Central America are all going to experience pretty significant increases,” Marshall said. “That’s just looking at pork and poultry, which are the two biggest utilization channels for soy meal globally.”

With climate change on many farmers’ minds, Marshall said the added global demand shouldn’t be too affected in the coming years as different measures are taken to reduce emissions.

“Other countries have pretty significant populations that are really, in many instances, getting the first taste of what protein is like that many of us in western diets have experienced our whole lives,” Marshall said. “The trend going forward is to continue to supply and enable to the rest of the world to have that growing dietary shift and quality of life and diet.”