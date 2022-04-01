Despite recent rains, moisture still needed

Soil moisture is varied across the Midwest. The western region of the Corn Belt has been dealing with drought over the past couple of seasons, and those dry conditions are being felt toward the east as well.

“Even over here in eastern Iowa, the further north I go, the drier it is,” Iowa State University field agronomist Virgil Schmitt said. “The further south I go, the fewer problems there are.”

Moderate drought is found in a portion of 48 counties in Iowa, with two counties showing severe drought, according to the March 24 U.S. Drought Monitor map. That moderate drought is spreading into northern Illinois, with 16 counties showing dry conditions and two, to the northeast, showing severe drought.

Despite those conditions, Schmitt said he isn’t overly worried about getting the crop planted in the eastern portion of Iowa and western Illinois, but other areas may not be as lucky.

“We have enough moisture to get the crop off to a good start,” he said. “There will be parts of the state that it’s questionable if they’ll get the crop germinated. It could run out of moisture before the root system gets down deep enough to take advantage of moisture down below.”

Even with the ability to plant the crop with confidence, there will still need to be additional rain to carry the crop through, he said.

Clarabell Probasco, an Iowa State Extension field agronomist, said they are facing different problems in her region of southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and western Illinois.