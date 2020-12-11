Dicamba challenges ongoing as 2021 season nears

While plans are being made for the 2021 growing season, dicamba is expected to be part of the weed control process for many farmers across the Midwest.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced new labels for the dicamba herbicide at the end of October. While the federal guidelines and approval have been handed out, some states have yet to approve the rules for their producers.

Illinois joins states such as Michigan, Minnesota and Indiana in not having approved the use as of Dec. 3. Jean Payne from the Illinois Chemical and Fertilizer Association said she believes the Illinois Department of Agriculture is weighing its options.

“They are doing their due diligence this past month,” Payne said. “It hasn’t been easy for them because the U.S. EPA has said they’ll only accept 24(C)s (state amendments) to expand the label and not restrict it.”

However, the need for a resolution is urgent, she said.

“It’s important to get these labels adopted because we have a lot of seed and supply and orders going on,” Payne said. “A lot of farmers are under the assumptions that they are going to be able to use these herbicides and a lot of retailers have to align with inventory.”

Iowa and Missouri have both approved the labels for the 2021 season.

The main changes in the label are requiring a 240-foot downwind buffer on application (or 310 feet in sensitive areas), an ability to reduce the downwind buffer to 110 feet using a hooded sprayer and an end date for use of June 30. The label is also simplified and shorter.