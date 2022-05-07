Dicamba label shows minor changes for 2022

As planting season begins in earnest, sprayers will be following closely behind.

Many producers will be applying dicamba for early-season weed treatment, but the herbicide requires a high attention to detail with federal and state labels dictating how it can be used.

There are not many changes to the dicamba label for 2022, but officials say it is a good idea to review them as things can often be overlooked. The biggest way to avoid issues or complaints against dicamba use is simply talking to a neighbor.

“You have to have a good conversation,” said Kevin Johnson, president of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association. “See what technology you are using between each other. If someone is using non-GMO beans, see if you can work with your neighbor on where those could go to avoid issues.”

Keeping a good record is also important, because if a complaint investigation comes to a farm, having detailed notes is going to help everyone.

“Put a drawing of why you are leaving the buffers you are and what rate you are using that day,” Johnson said. “Making sure you have all your t’s crossed and your i’s dotted helps keep your record straight.”

In Illinois and Missouri, the label will be very much the same as 2021, whereas Iowa has added an amendment for the 2022 season. For all three states, dicamba applications cannot be made if the wind is blowing toward an adjacent nature preserve or residential area, and the use of dicamba is restricted after June 20. In Iowa, the previous cutoff date was June 30 before this year’s adjustment.

Iowa State University weed specialist Prashant Jha said the EPA approved these amendments after Iowa ranked second in the nation in dicamba-related complaints, following only Minnesota, and had the most reported soybean acres affected at 101,000.

A 240-foot downwind buffer “between the last treated row and the nearest downwind field or area edge” is needed when spraying. However, Jha reminded applicators to be aware which counties are designated as having endangered species, which requires a 310-foot buffer downwind. Twelve counties in Iowa hold that designation, while 18 counties in Illinois are listed.

Weather requirements are also important, Johnson said. Not only do farmers need to look at the temperatures while spraying, but also watch what is predicted by weather experts.

Details are everything when it comes to following the label.

“There will be no spraying if the forecast high is above 85 degrees,” Johnson said. “If it’s 72 at 9 a.m. and the National Weather Service forecasts a high over 85, you can’t spray that day. Watch wind readings and just know where you are at. Are you up against a sensitive area, and what time frame are you doing it within? Timing is important.”

Johnson reminded applicators to make sure they are up to date on training and to have that done as soon as possible.

