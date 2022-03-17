Dig for moisture, but watch forecasts

Most farmers never say no to rain, but during planting season it can throw a wrench into plans. Delays and flooding can create problems in any field, but knowing how much moisture is in the soil before a drenching storm can help.

Excess moisture can lead to flooding, erosion and nutrient runoff, so factor those into any spring decisions.

“A dry soil will absorb much of the rain as opposed to a wet soil that cannot infiltrate much of the incoming rain,” said Sotirios Archontoulis, professor of agronomy at Iowa State University.

When planting into drier soils, Archontoulis said adjusting planting depth is important as well. The typical depth is 1 or 1½ inches, with many agronomists suggesting no deeper than 2 inches. However, in drought conditions felt by much of Iowa, northern Illinois and western Missouri, farmers need to see how deep moisture can be found in the soil.

There are risks with deeper planting, as it will be tougher for the plant to emerge from the soil, making it more susceptible to pathogens, but Archontoulis warned against planting shallow and hoping for rain.

“That seed will face challenges as well if rainfall is not in the near-term forecast,” he said. “Tilled soils may pack down or wash when rainfall comes, potentially resulting in seeds placed shallower than intended — this is much more problematic for corn than soybean. If rainfall wets soils unevenly or comes in small amounts, seed will imbibe water and emerge unevenly.”