Don’t ignore stored grain as temperatures fall

The first major snow of the year fell in many areas across the Midwest over the Christmas weekend, causing travel and holiday headaches. On the farm, the snow may not have a direct impact on the grain being stored for the winter and spring, but it may affect how producers need to handle the past season’s crop.

Kenneth Hellevang, Extension ag engineer and professor at North Dakota State University, said the snow can cause some issues for those walking around and climbing bins. Frost or icing around bins isn’t uncommon, he said. However, the primary factor to watch is just how cold it gets outside.

“As far as storage management goes, the temperature is the more critical item,” Hellevang said. “We recommend that corn or beans or any stored grain be cooled down for winter storage. The ideal temperature is to bring it down to about freezing or just below for winter storage.”

Hellevang said if there is a temperature difference between air and grain temperatures of around 20 degrees, convection currents can move within a bin. As those air currents move, they will bring air to the surface which will create condensation or high humidity conditions that lead to crusting or other problems.

If the grain is dry, there shouldn’t be many signs of a problem in the bin, Hellevang said. However, if moisture starts accumulating and the crop starts spoiling, it will produce heat and producers will see melting snow off the bins.

“If that happens, it’s gotten further than we would like,” he said.

Once in the bin, odor is the first sign of a problem, said Kristina TeBockhorst, field ag engineer with Iowa State University Extension.

“Musty or sour smells indicate mold growth,” she said. “To get an earlier indication of mold growth, use a handheld CO2 monitor to check for rising CO2 levels coming off of the grain.”

The best advice Hellevang had was to continue monitoring the bin over winter, particularly if there isn’t much movement out of the bin.

“Once we’ve cooled the grain down, we have a history of not anticipating problems during the winter time,” he said. “As we start going into spring, even by late February and early March, there’s a lot of solar heat on the bin and that’s when problems will start showing up.”

Check on the grain every couple of weeks, he said, even if there aren’t any signs of a problem.

TeBockhorst said if the grain is of a lower quality, it may need to be checked more often, because it won’t have as much time to recover.

While the main goal of grain inspection in bins is to protect the crop inside, TeBockhorst said the most important aspect is safety. Use a lock-out tag-out system while in a bin so equipment isn’t accidentally turned on when someone is inside, and make sure to have someone assisting so they can call for help if a disaster arises. If there are signs of spoiled grain, exercise even more caution.

“If crusted grain is stuck on the surface or along the bin walls, always prod grain from above the grain to avoid being buried when grain is released,” she said. “Use extreme caution around spoiled grain, as tragic accidents are more common when grain is spoiled and doesn’t flow as easily out of the bin.”