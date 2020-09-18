Editor’s note: The following was written by Erin Bowers, Charles Hurburgh and Alison Robertson for the Iowa State University Extension Integrated Crop Management News website Sept. 9.
The majority of Iowa has been in moderate to severe drought, with west central Iowa under the most extreme drought. As if drought were not enough, we were dealt another blow with extreme and widespread wind damage on Aug. 10, some of which overlapped the drought area.
With these events come an increased risk for ear rots and associated mycotoxins. This article will address ear rots and mycotoxins of particular concern this year, in addition to scouting methods and monitoring considerations while grain is still in the field.
Rot risks
Aspergillus fungi are present in Iowa corn fields, and with the drought conditions, a significant risk of aflatoxins in the corn crop exists for the first time since 2012. These fungi grow on corn in the field, causing Aspergillus ear rot, and are particularly prevalent under hot, dry conditions.
Aspergillus ear rot in corn is characterized by powdery olive-green mold that may be found at the ear tip or scattered over kernels elsewhere on the ear.
Like other mycotoxins, aflatoxins are of concern because they cause a number of negative health effects in livestock and poultry. Additionally, aflatoxins are carcinogenic to humans.
In certain parts of Iowa, Fusarium ear rot and, subsequently, fumonisin mycotoxins may be present in corn this year. Fumonisin production in corn is associated with warm to hot temperatures and drought conditions, especially during grain maturation.
Fusarium ear rot typically appears as a white to pink cottony mold scattered over the ear. Another characteristic symptom is a white starburst on the kernel surface or brown discoloration of infected kernels.
Scouting
Now is the time to scout fields for ear rots, including those that have been flattened. Choose 5-10 locations in the field and examine 10-20 ears per location, peeling back the husks to assess mold.
The fungi described above (and their mycotoxins) are often associated with damaged kernels in the field or in harvested grain, with broken, lightweight and damaged kernels and fines.
Armed with this information, a grower can think carefully about the degree to which scouting results may or may not be generalized within an individual field.
Mycotoxin contamination is an insurable loss, but for both aflatoxin and fumonisin adjustment, the corn must still be in the field. You should not harvest it (or take other action) until the adjuster has visited the field. Scout now, scout often, and communicate results with a crop insurance adjuster.
Crop conditions can change rapidly, especially in downed, damaged and drought-stressed corn and with high fall temperatures during the daytime. While corn is in the field waiting to be harvested, it may continue to mold and accumulate mycotoxins. Scouting fields now and until harvest will alert growers to harvest priority or to the need for an initial or additional assessment by insurance adjusters.
Take note, there is an implication here for ensuring that if testing is necessary, it is timed close to harvest as the levels in-field may continue to increase.