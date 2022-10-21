Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop

PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12.
“The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa.
Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during much of the growing season. High winds July 5 produced widespread green snap in the corn fields.
“Yields are really all over the place,” Heemstra said. “When we aren’t dealing with the green snap, we are seeing yields around 230.”
People are also reading…
He averaged about 60 bushels per acre for beans, which is below his 10-year average.
“We were pretty dry,” Heemstra said. “We got some rain in July and that was about it.”
He estimates about half of the corn crop is harvested. In addition to the green snap, some stalks have goose-necked.
“It all depended on the hybrid,” Heemstra said. “Some had green snap and others are goose-necked. The green snap is about 8 to 12 inches off the ground.”
Moisture would be welcome, he said.
“Beans were down to 7%, which is the lowest I’ve ever seen,” Heemstra said. “We definitely need moisture this winter to set us up better for spring planting.”