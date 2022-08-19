Dry conditions enhance fire risk

Extreme drought conditions have set in for multiple northwest Iowa and southwest Missouri counties. The lack of moisture is hard for the growing crop and might add to safety concerns during this harvest season.

Angie Johnson, farm and ranch safety coordinator with North Dakota State University, said those dry conditions can make any spark turn into a disaster, as field fires can quickly wipe out portions of a field.

“You are working with machinery at extreme speeds and really high temperatures, then you have crop residue that’s dry,” she said. “Even baling hay when it’s dry, it’s a fuel source for fires to get started. When the crop is dried down, you have a huge source of fuel.”

Drought conditions may enhance risk, but that doesn’t mean those receiving ample rainfall can relax. Harvest season means the crop is already dry, and that is all the fuel it takes for a fire to spread.

“You aren’t harvesting green,” she said. “You have a lot of acres of dried-down crop, and it doesn’t take much. When conditions are extremely dusty and dirty, it builds up on the engines or the turbocharger which are extremely hot surfaces.”

Maintenance is the best prevention tool farmers have to limit fire risk, Johnson said. Bearings are a “big source” of equipment fires, whether it’s from the straw choppers on a combine or the roller bearings of a baler. If those parts wear out or break down, it can easily spark a fire.

“I recommend producers should buy an infrared heat thermometer,” Johnson said. “It reads the temperature by pointing it at a bearing. If you do that periodically through whatever task you are doing and you start seeing temperature increases or really significant changes, that’s a good sign a failure could be taking place.”

Preventative measures may help, but there is still a risk out in the field. Making sure to have a fire extinguisher readily available is important, said Kris Kohl, field agricultural engineer with Iowa State University Extension.

“Make sure you have an extinguisher on board,” he said. “If you see a fire start when it’s the size of an orange or a baseball, it’s easy to put out.”

The most important first step in battling a fire is calling the fire department. The sooner they get a call, the sooner the firetrucks can be out to help contain it. After that, assess the situation and determine if there are safe actions you can take.

“Dialing 911 as soon as possible is going to be key, especially if you are seeing large flames already,” said Johnson said.

“Especially up here in North Dakota, GPS and cell service may not be great, so the sooner you can get a hold of them, it’s important. You have to be really careful if you are opening any access shield or doors, because there’s going to be a rush of air, and that will cause the fire to flare up. That’s how you get hurt and it’s a dangerous chain reaction.”

While many of these safety measures are for safety during operation, Kohl said machinery is still going to be hot well after the combine is turned off, and leaving it in a dry field overnight may ignite a fire.