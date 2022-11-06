Dry conditions,storms take top off Iowa’s ‘garden spot’

Drought was the story throughout much of Iowa this season — along with much of the Midwest finding itself drier than normal.

However, areas to the north and east of the state were able to pull in enough rains throughout the year to make it a good growing season, though some would stop short of calling it a “garden spot.”

“It’s been a good harvest,” said Hans Schnekloth, who farms in Scott County near Davenport. “It hasn’t been a record, but we’ve been able to get what we need.”

Those areas that did get rain had their share of issues as well. Storms in northeast and east central Iowa cut down crops in some fields, with yields dropping almost 20% in some cases.

“We started picking and saw 15-20% green snap across some of our fields,” said Curt Peterson, who farms in Cedar County near Tipton. “I can’t imagine what we could have had. We got pretty good yields, but it could have been even better.”

Peterson said his early soybeans came in well, averaging nearly 70 bushels per acre.

Further to the north, yields also impressed as Fayette, Iowa, farmer Mark Recker talked about his crop.

“Yields I’ve seen have been really, really good so far,” he said. “We didn’t get any big rainfall events all at once. We had a few big rains, but they lasted all night.”

As the sporadic rains and intense storms came through the region, expectations were understandably held in check through the season.

“As expected, yield reports have been widely variable,” said Josh Michel, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist in northeast Iowa.

Michel also noted a wet spring in some areas led to planting delays, making the season longer. That made cold conditions in late September and early October more impactful than they may have been otherwise.

“We didn’t receive a killing frost, but some areas had light frost damage,” Michel said. “There was a sigh of relief in many alfalfa fields that it didn’t get too cold for too long. The cold temperatures caused concerns pertaining to feeding forages that may have received cold injuries.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor released at the end of October showed the entire state of Iowa in some type of dry condition headed into the bulk of post-harvest work.

As one moves west through the state, conditions continue to worsen, led by Extreme Drought classifications in the northwest. Southeast and south central Iowa have also not been spared from the dry conditions, with a classification of Severe Drought throughout much of those regions.

That will make things tougher this November.

“It’s dry and windy,” said Meghan Anderson, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist. “This has been prime fire conditions, so it’s a good reminder for those who may be dealing with it next year.”

Central Iowa farmer Aaron Lehman, who serves as president of the Iowa Farmer’s Union, said without a big winter system coming through and providing moisture for 2023, it will be a continuous problem going into next season.

“We are way behind where we’d like to be for moisture next year, and that could be a big problem come next year,” the Alleman, Iowa, farmer said. “We are going to need some rain to help with cover crops and next planting season.”