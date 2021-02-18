Dry fall, cold winter may impact cover burndown

There was a lot of prep work for next season in Midwest fields after a dry fall, but the latest blast of Arctic air may cause some problems for farmers with cover crops.

Iowa State Extension field agronomist Meaghan Anderson said that combination may make for a few interesting decisions in the coming weeks as farmers prepare for the 2021 planting season.

With many cover crops planted into dry soils, particularly in western Iowa, Anderson said there may not have been ideal germination or growth before winter. With the addition of sub-zero temperatures, she said fields will need to have enough snow cover for the cover crop to survive.

“Soil temperatures in the uncovered areas could be quite a bit colder than they are in snow-covered areas,” she said. “Hopefully we have a good snow cover out there.”

Anderson said when spring comes, decisions on when to terminate the cover crops will largely depend on how quickly the warmup occurs.

“It all depends on what things look like as we head into March and how quickly we shed the snow,” she said. “I really wouldn’t be too surprised to see things get kind of a sluggish start as far as coming out of dormancy and growth.”

Anderson said there isn’t much deep-soil moisture for cover crops to tap into currently. Some farmers may consider leaving their cover crops in the ground to see additional growth. On the other hand, she said with the lower moisture levels, farmers may not want to gamble and save that moisture for their corn and soybeans.