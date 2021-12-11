Dry soybeans near 90 bu./acre yields in trials

Dekalb had the highest average yields in the University of Illinois soybean variety trials this year. That northern Illinois location also received the least rainfall of any trials across the state.
Even with only 17.8 inches of precipitation from April to September, the soybean varieties averaged almost 87 bu./acre, said Darin Joos, principal researcher and head of the Urbana-Champaign university’s variety and hybrid trials.
New Berlin, in central Illinois, had the second highest yields with 86 bu./acre. That location got 21 inches of rain during the season, but a lot of it arrived all at once in downpours, Joos said.
The trials were conducted at 13 locations across Illinois. The north region includes Fenton, Freeport and DeKalb; north central includes Monmouth, Goodfield and Dwight; south central, Perry, New Berlin and Urbana; south, Belleville and St. Peter; and deep south, Elkville and Harrisburg.
This year the varieties, supplied by the seed companies, came from 27 brands. In the heyday, between 50 and 60 brands were tested before seed company consolidations, Joos said.
The university has provided the trials for farmers since 1934. There are fewer public university variety trials available these days. Purdue University has dropped its variety testing program, he said.
This year Goodfield saw lower yields, averaging between 47 and 50 bu/acre. It might have been a rainfall issue, Joos said. Last year was the first year he used this particular location.
“I may have to reassess,” he said, as the location “didn’t do great” in corn yields either this year.
Some of the higher-producing varieties saw some lodging this year, but that can be expected in beans with high yields, he said.
Overall the soybeans yields were very good this year, Joos said. There wasn’t a major disease problem in most of the soybean trials. About half were treated with fungicides. However, there was some weed pressure, especially with waterhemp in some areas, he said.
There are always some challenges in designing a herbicide program that can be consistent over trials, said Aaron Hager, University of Illinois weed specialist. He said waterhemp and volunteer corn seemed to be some of the biggest issues this season.
Dicamba-resistant weeds have been found in Illinois, he said. At this point, it is uncertain how widespread it is.
Hager said supply and pricing of herbicides is something farmers need to be attentive to this year. Similar to other products, weed control inputs are affected by inflation and supply chain issues.
“If you have never looked at a University weed control guide, this may be the year to do it. The guide is based on data collected for 30 to 40 years and will help farmers decide on plans B and C if their initial choices don’t pencil out cost-wise or are not available,” he said.
The full results of the university variety trials are online with comparisons of years past at bit.ly/3G6jz27.