Early corn emerging in Northwest

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Cory Lindgren started planting around April 22, thinking he was off to a great start.

More than two weeks later, he finally got back in the field.

“We just got going again,” Lindgren said May 12. He farms in Plymouth and Woodbury counties in Northwest Iowa.

Rain and cold weather cut into planting efforts. Lindgren planted about 50 acres of beans prior to getting rained out.

“Not much got done prior to all the rain, and now everyone is going pretty hard,” he says.

Lindgren estimates 60% of the corn in his area has been planted and probably another 20% of soybeans are in the ground.

Wind has also been a problem, keeping sprayers out of the field until recently.

“It’s just been too cold and windy to do any kind of spraying,” Lindgren says.

Despite the late start, he says, there is reason for optimism.

“The corn we planted early is just now emerging, and we could use another half-inch of rain to push those plants out,” he says. “We should finish up corn today, and if it stays dry, we’ll have two planters working on beans and we should probably finish those up Sunday (May 15).”

