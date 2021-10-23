East Central crop ‘made’ before rain stopped

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Rain stopped Hans Schnekloth in the field on Oct. 7, but otherwise it had been a fast start to harvest season in East Central Iowa.

The Scott County farmer said the rain was good to see, but it would have been even nicer throughout the growing season.

“We’d been bone dry up to that point,” Schnekloth said. “We’ve worked for a little over three weeks straight and this is the first measurable rain we’ve had since — I don’t even know — maybe late August.”

Schnekloth said fields are dry enough to drive a truck just about anywhere without causing any sort of rut issue, making for a quick harvest season. One concern they’ve had has been the dust causing issues with air intakes on equipment, so he hopes the rain will help with that.

However, the crop has also had to endure the dry conditions. Going into harvest, Schnekloth said he was “cautiously optimistic” about yields, and overall the crop hasn’t disappointed.

He credited the better-than-expected yield to a strong start at the beginning of the season, when timely rains fell right up to pollination. He said having good water-holding capacity in the soil helped dramatically.

“If you think back to the beginning of the year, we got things planted in ideal conditions and regular rain though the first half of the season,” he said. “We are seeing the crop was mostly made before things got really dry, so we are seeing some good yields. It’s probably not as good as it could have been if we got rain, but it’s on par with some of our better years.”