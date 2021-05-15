East Central farmer stays optimistic during dry planting

LOWDEN, Iowa — It was a windy late-April day, but Brad Lieser was happy to be moving in the planter.

On April 26, Lieser was starting his second day of corn planting south of here, and had started planting soybeans the week prior. Despite the dry conditions in Cedar County, he said he was feeling optimistic about his crop in 2021.

“It’s been pretty dry, so we are watching the drought monitor,” Lieser said. “‘Plant in dust and the bins will bust.’ We aren’t worried about it quite yet.”

The dry conditions stretch back to last fall in East Central Iowa, and Lieser was able to get his anhydrous applications done then. That was one of the few changes he made this year. He said prices have made it easier to stick with the normal crop plans for the year.

“Marketing has been the big thing for this season,” Lieser said. “We just want to make sure we are doing a good job. We are getting there. The weather looks good.”

While he waits for rains to become a regular fixture in the weather forecasts, Lieser plans to keep his spirits up and control what he can.

“You have to be an optimist to be a farmer,” Lieser said.

