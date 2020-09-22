AMES, Iowa — Erin Hodgson was a biologist when her college advisor told her something that changed her life.
“He told me that ‘entomologists are biologists with jobs,’” Hodgson says. “I always remembered that.”
Those words of advice helped Hodgson on her road to becoming an Extension entomology specialist at Iowa State University, a job some farmers refer to as the bug specialist. It is a job she has held since 2009.
“I love it,” she says, adding that she especially likes working with farmers to solve pest problems in their fields.
For Hodgson, the journey to Iowa State started in western North Dakota. She grew up in the small town of Dickinson where she didn’t live on a farm, but it was a farming and ranching area and she was surrounded by agriculture. She always loved biology and botany.
When she left home to be the first in her family to attend college, she moved across the state to Fargo to attend North Dakota State University. She earned a bachelor’s degree and realized that most biology majors seemed to be headed to either medical school or veterinary school. She didn’t want to do either. But she saw a flier that said if you wanted to get a job in biology you needed a master’s degree.
“I remember thinking ‘I want a job,’” she says. “It was the carrot I needed.”
That’s when she discovered entomology. After earning a master’s degree at NDSU she headed off to the University of Minnesota for a Ph.D. in entomology.
There she discovered that research into pests on soybeans was limited. Her advisor was a potato expert and because of his experience working with potato aphids, he became the soy aphid go-to guy. She began working with him on research and it led to other possibilities.
“I was the first grad student in North America to work on the soybean midge,” she says. “It was a game changer.”
She eventually took a job at Utah State University where she worked on turf and alfalfa pests. In 2009 she came to Iowa State, where she does research and works with farmers on corn and soybean pest issues.
And after years of studying aphids and other pests she is studying midges again, as they become more of a problem for soybean producers.
“It’s an interesting time,” she says.
Of course, it is also an interesting time to be in almost any business due to the issues related to COVID-19.
It was the second Wednesday of March when Hodgson and most of her colleagues began working from home last spring, and she is still spending most of her work time there. That is a challenge for someone who enjoys the hands-on work of dealing directly with farmers.
“Normally, a big part of my job in the summer is field demonstrations,” she says. “I’ve had to pivot.”
That pivot has meant doing more videos and trying to connect with farmers through the Extension website or social media. Meetings are by Zoom or other online video sites. She hires undergraduate assistants and normally she would meet in person with them often. That isn’t happening now. She talks to them by phone or video. They set up virtual field days.
“It’s just a different way to communicate,” she says.
Iowa and surrounding states have also faced some growing season challenges, including drought conditions and a derecho. Those things have stressed the crop late in the growing season and left it vulnerable to pest damage. That means corn rootworm damage in some fields. In soybeans, it means spider mites and gall midge issues.
All of this means it could be an interesting harvest season. And Hodgson will be trying to find ways to work with farmers to help them through it.