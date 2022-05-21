Equipment issues add to rain delays in East Central Iowa

CLARENCE, Iowa — After a slow spring, Jeff Meier’s first day of planting got a little slower.

The Cedar County, Iowa, farmer was finally able to put his first seeds in the ground May 9, but his planter was not cooperating. Meier said this year has had its share of delays, and it isn’t getting easier.

“Last year we were done at this point on corn and beans,” he said. “In a normal year, we’d be done with corn and close on beans. We have two planters on, but this is our first field and it’s not going well.”

He said the planter was having some mechanical issues, and he was working with a technician to fix it on the move. Meier is going to take any route possible to avoid further delays.

“You hate to stop and wait for a mechanic to show up,” he said.

Meier farms land near Clarence as well as Lowden, in the East Central portion of the state. With the excess rains falling in the region, he said he’s forced to choose where he’s able to plant carefully.

“We have to jump around and find fields that are more tiled than the others,” he said. “It’s a little drier over by Lowden, but we are a little wetter here at Clarence.”

While nobody will wish away rainfall, Meier said he hopes for a pause in moisture until the crop is in the ground.

“I’d just as soon have it be a little drier and get it in the ground like last year,” he said. “But we really need the rain in July and August. There’s spots out here that are plenty wet and we could see some sidewall compaction if it gets hot and dry for an extended period of time.”

Although planting was off to a slow start, Meier said he’s waiting until May 22 to make any changes to his crop plan for the season. If he can get the crop in as anticipated, he wants to take advantage of the historically high prices.

“The high prices are nice, but when you don’t have the crop planted, it’s hard to sell a lot of bushels,” he said. “Last year we made good money at $5 per bushel (on corn) and we sold a lot out of the field. It was a good year and we needed it after the derecho.”

