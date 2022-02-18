Extension agronomist attracted to diversity of problems to solve

Farming has always been Rebecca Vittetoe’s way of life.

She grew up on her family’s farm near Le Mars, Iowa. From there, she wanted to learn more about farming, going to Iowa State University and becoming a field agronomist for Iowa State Extension. Now, she uses her expertise to help other farmers and her own farm.

“Being around it and growing up around farming — it’s a passion and interest of mine,” she said.

Her family grew corn, soybeans, alfalfa and oats, as well as raising cattle. When they shut down the cattle operation while she was in college, her brother started raising sheep. Now, Vittetoe is based in Washington, Iowa, where she and her husband recently bought their own farm.

“It’s an important part of our life,” Vittetoe said. “My husband’s family custom feeds pigs, so I’ve learned a little more about that. This past spring we were able to buy our first farm, so that was exciting. We have some stake in the game with our own farm.”

The pair met at ISU and both have a strong agronomy background. Farming has been a bonding experience.

“It’s not uncommon for us to go out and scout fields together,” she said. “We used to do it more before we had kids — that’s what we would do in the evening — but now that we’ve had kids we don’t do it quite as much. If we ever have any issues, we look at it together and problem solve together.”

When going through the program at ISU, Vittetoe had planned to specialize in plant breeding, but she fell in love with every aspect of agronomy which led her to take a more all-encompassing approach.