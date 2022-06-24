Extension plans corn rootworm demonstrations across Iowa

AMES, Iowa — An increase in corn rootworm populations has farmers looking for answers.
Last year, entomologists and field specialists with Iowa State University Extension received numerous questions about effective management for corn rootworm as populations have increased the past two years and farmers have experienced enhanced root injury during drought conditions, according to a news release.
In an effort to provide research-based education about their options, Iowa State University Extension is teaming up with field agronomists to offer seven field days across the state, beginning June 29. Each farm has planted a demonstration showcasing three hybrids (no Bt for corn rootworm, SmartStax, and SmartStax Pro) with and without a soil-applied insecticide.
In addition to ways to prevent corn rootworm, the event will feature scouting tips and advice. Erin Hodgson, professor in entomology and Extension specialist at Iowa State, recommends corn growers dig a few corn roots up in July and August, even if they don’t suspect they have a problem with corn rootworm.
“In most growing conditions in Iowa, you’re not going to see above-ground signs of stress because we have such good soils,” said Hodgson. “But that doesn’t mean corn rootworm isn’t present or that it won’t be a problem later in the season.”
Hodgson said she’s looking forward to showcasing a diverse approach to corn rootworm management, including crop rotation, transgenics and the SmartStax products. The best way to control rootworm is through prevention.
The field days are free to attend, but participants are asked to contact the field agronomist hosting each event to RSVP for food and handouts.
Demonstration are:
June 29, Iowa State Armstrong Research Farm, 53020 Hitchcock Ave, Lewis, 10-11 a.m., part of regular field day that goes until 3 p.m. Lunch provided at noon, pre-registration requested. Contact Ruth Blomquist at 712-254-4346 or email Ruth.Blomquist@usda.gov.
July 6, ISU Field Extension Education Laboratory, 1928 240th St., Boone, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Lunch provided at noon, pre-registration requested. Contact Meaghan Anderson at mjanders@iastate.edu.
July 7, ISU Southeast Research Farm, 3115 Louisa-Washington Road, Crawfordsville, 1-3 p.m. Contact Rebecca Vittetoe at rka8@iastate.edu or Virgil Schmitt at vschmitt@iastate.edu.
=July 12, ISU Northern Research Farm, 1040 James Ave., Kanawha, 5:30-7 p.m. Dinner provided before the event. Contact Gentry Sorenson at gentrys@iastate.edu or Angie Rieck-Hinz at amrieck@iastate.edu.
July 13, ISU Northwest Research Farm, 6320 500th St., Sutherland, 1-3 p.m. Lunch provided at noon. Contact Joel DeJong at jldejong@iastate.edu.
July 19, ISU Northeast Research Farm, 3321 290th St., Nashua, 1-4 p.m. Contact Josh Michel at jjmichel@iastate.edu or Terry Basol at tlbasol@iastate.edu.
Aug. 4, McNay Research Farm, 45249 170th Ave., Chariton, 4-6 p.m., part of regular field day. Dinner provided during event. Contact Clarabell Probasco at caknapp@iastate.edu