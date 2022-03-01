Extension specialist evaluates crop finance decisions for 2022

For the fourth time (during the five-year farm bill), producers will be asked to decide between ARC (revenue) and PLC (price) programs by March 15, 2022.
Based upon present and near-term projected commodity prices, which are above the reference prices ($3.70 corn; $8.40 soybeans), it appears unlikely that a 2022 crop year PLC subsidy payout will occur in October 2023, says Gary Wright, Iowa State University Extension farm management specialist. Comparatively, an ARC-CO, which protects against revenue loss, also appears less than likely, short of a serious crop yield loss.
Producers are encouraged to get fully informed by listening to the January 11 statewide webinar, conducted by USDA/FSA and ISU Extension and Outreach (recording online at www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/), Wright says in a news release.
Like in the past, different levels of federal crop insurance risk protection (ARC and PLC) will be decided. In addition, Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO) and/or Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) endorsements can be tied to the multi-peril product (typically Revenue Protection or Yield Protection). Costs (premiums) should be evaluated by consulting with your trusted crop insurance agent. Know some limitations apply when matching federal crop insurance decisions with the various endorsements.
Clearly, market price outcomes directly impact the above ARC v. PLC decisions, Wright says. Notwithstanding, he talks about operating margins:
Market prices
Continued robust demand, after the near-record corn and soybean domestic crop sizes during three of the last four years, have supported a general uptick to market prices since the 2020 harvest. The 2022 market price projections look to slow/reverse those trends when comparing to the average market prices for 2021.
However, South American drought conditions and the Ukraine/Russia situation both could point to increased exports and prices, hence stronger market prices.
Current USDA corn and soybean per bushel market prices for 2022 are $4.80 and $10.50, down 12 and 17%, respectively from one year ago. Is pre-harvest marketing a part of the 2022 critical decision-making?
Expenses
Final production input costs will be an unknown until later in the year. At present, 2022 crop input costs have jumped dramatically, led by corn fertility (+$115/acre, 20%) and soybeans (+$64/acre, 18.6%), when compared to 2021.
The producer will want to have completed a keen by-enterprise analysis to know their own costs of production.
Margins
Based upon most recent input costs and market price analysis, breakeven operating market prices at/near $4/bushel and $10/bushel, respectively, for corn and soybeans, are reasonably projected.
Ag Decision Maker is an online management decision tool that helps the producer by using what-if scenarios to plan. Is this the year to examine the crop rotation make-up or fertilization rates?