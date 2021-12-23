Factors to consider for row width, population

Before making decisions on weed control programs and fertilizer applications, farmers should look at the basics — putting the seed in the ground.

Deciding how wide rows will be in corn and soybeans can have a significant effect on what needs a producer will have throughout the growing season, Iowa State Extension crop systems specialist Mark Licht said.

“If we had a crystal ball, we could adjust our seeding rates and row width with that knowledge of spring weather,” Licht said. “But forecasts can change, so it’s hard to start in other spots.”

When deciding on row width, weed suppression may be a benefit to consider. Planting a crop at a narrower width may create a crop canopy sooner, limiting the ability for weeds to grow.

“Closing that canopy quicker slows down weed germination and growth because the corn or soybean plant is intercepting more of that light,” Licht said. “There are some benefits there, but it’s hard to quantify.”

Going with a narrower row may limit growth, but Licht said preemergence treatments are just as important. Where farmers may see a benefit is in fewer post-emergence passes.

Licht said there has been increased interest in 20-inch and 15-inch rows for corn recently, but only a small amount of acres have gone that route so far. A smaller row means a change to the combine head along with wheel size and spacing, which creates other cost concerns when altering the plan. Soybeans don’t have as many of those concerns, but he noted there hasn’t been much activity lately on adjusting row width for the oilseed.