Factors to consider for row width, population

Before making decisions on weed control programs and fertilizer applications, farmers should look at the basics — putting the seed in the ground.
Deciding how wide rows will be in corn and soybeans can have a significant effect on what needs a producer will have throughout the growing season, Iowa State Extension crop systems specialist Mark Licht said.
“If we had a crystal ball, we could adjust our seeding rates and row width with that knowledge of spring weather,” Licht said. “But forecasts can change, so it’s hard to start in other spots.”
When deciding on row width, weed suppression may be a benefit to consider. Planting a crop at a narrower width may create a crop canopy sooner, limiting the ability for weeds to grow.
“Closing that canopy quicker slows down weed germination and growth because the corn or soybean plant is intercepting more of that light,” Licht said. “There are some benefits there, but it’s hard to quantify.”
Going with a narrower row may limit growth, but Licht said preemergence treatments are just as important. Where farmers may see a benefit is in fewer post-emergence passes.
Licht said there has been increased interest in 20-inch and 15-inch rows for corn recently, but only a small amount of acres have gone that route so far. A smaller row means a change to the combine head along with wheel size and spacing, which creates other cost concerns when altering the plan. Soybeans don’t have as many of those concerns, but he noted there hasn’t been much activity lately on adjusting row width for the oilseed.
In corn, Licht said corn yields in 15- and 20-inch rows have been comparable with 30-inch rows, with the noticeable benefits coming in high-performing fields. However, he said in fields that may be more susceptible to disease, the closer rows may not be as ideal.
“When you have things like white mold or downy mildew, that’s when wider row spacing tend to work a bit better,” Licht said.
Seeding rates, meanwhile, are not seeing many changes. Soybean seeding rate suggestions are still in the 125,000 to 140,000 seeds per acre, but many still plant above that range.
Corn seeding rates, meanwhile, have seen a steady increase, he said. Ranges around 32,000-35,000 are being used in recent suggestions from Iowa State, with stronger genetics allowing for the additional plants per acre.
“The industry is breeding in better stress tolerance, allowing for those seeding rates to develop higher,” Licht said.
For those looking to last season for guidance, he said to lower seeding rates in drier areas, as there is less moisture for seeds to absorb. However, weather will play the biggest factor, so he suggested not committing to anything quite yet as forecasts can change quickly.
“It’s about knowing your fields well enough to know if you have risk of SDS or if they are likely to have an iron deficiency,” Licht said. “Then you can take in and adjust rates based on that disease complex.”