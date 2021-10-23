‘Fairly good’ yields surprise in South Central Iowa district

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The sun was going down fast as Bill Bruere tried to finish a couple of small patches of soybeans in a field last week. Rain was predicted for the next day in South Central Iowa. The ground was already damp. But Bruere wasn’t complaining.

“It’s going fairly good,” Bruere says of the harvest.

The beans have sometimes come out of the field a bit too dry and there are some stalk issues in the cornfields, Bruere says, but overall the harvest has been a good one so far with yields coming in higher than expected.

“A lot of people had 60-70 bushel soybean yields for a whole field,” he says.

Other fields yielded closer to 50 bushels, pulling down the average, but the soybean yields have generally been good. The corn yields have been in the 230-250 range in many fields.

Bruere, who farms with his wife, Kathy, and son, William, grows corn and beans. Through his work with Merschman Seeds, he has talked to farmers in other parts of the state and into Minnesota. The theme he has heard again and again is that the crop is not a record-breaker, but that it is surprisingly good. That is the case so far this fall on his farm.

