Farmer brings new conservation goals to his family operation

Michael Vittetoe grew up on a generational farm in Washington, Iowa, watching his father and grandfather operate the business, but farming wasn’t his focus as a child.

The 35-year-old said he was “indifferent” about farming, doing the normal chores and helping his father out with the farrow-to-finish hog operation. However, when studying engineering at Iowa State University, he started thinking more about the lifestyle.

“In high school, I was playing sports and what not, racing dirt bikes, so my head was more focused on those things instead of the farm,” he said. “But then as I was away from it, I started coming back on the weekends or during harvest and I started to get a taste of it. I’ve always enjoyed working outside, and being in a cubicle is a difficult scenario for me.”

Vittetoe came back to the farm full time in 2014 and learned quickly about the inner workings of the farm business. His experience away from the farm shaped his way of thinking as well, which is helping him look at things a little differently.

“I was essentially a blank sheet of paper,” he said. “I’ve been trying to come up with my own game plan on how to manage things. I’ve been trying to make the decision that’s best for not only our farm business but for the ecosystem as well.”

With conservation at the forefront of many farmers’ minds, Vittetoe hopes to continue that charge into a younger generation of farmers. In 2021, Vittetoe was named to the inaugural class of Iowa’s Front Forty, a group of Iowa farmers seeking to improve soil health and water quality across the state. He was also the 2022 recipient of the Iowa Soybean Association Environmental Leader Award.