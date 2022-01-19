Farmers dig into details of organic transition

It isn’t always easy to transition to organic farming, and the challenges are not just the paperwork.

There is peer pressure from other farmers. There are questions about marketing. There are obvious weed control and crop rotation issues. There may be equipment issues. Due to all those things, it may help to have a little bit of an independent streak.

“I’ve got a little stubborn streak in me,” says Jeff Olson, who farms near Winfield in southeast Iowa. “I think you have to have a little stubborn streak.”

Scott Ausborn, who farms in Ida County in western Iowa, said a support system was important when he made the switch on some of his acres.

“Find a mentor,” he says. “There are a lot of organic farmers around who are willing to help.”

Groups like the Iowa Organic Association or Practical Farmers of Iowa also can help.

Both say the change to organic requires management. There is a trade-off for many organic farmers of farming fewer acres but managing those acres more intensively. At the end of the day, they are paid a significant premium per bushel, but they often also use longer rotations and produce fewer total bushels per acre due to their farming practices. The goal is to make just as much money.

Two challenges jump out at many new organic farmers, Olson says. One is weed control when you aren’t using farm chemicals. The other is nitrogen, especially for corn.

There are multiple ways to deal with both of those issues. They involve the use of manure, of longer rotations to control weeds, of nitrogen-fixing crops such as alfalfa, and the use of mechanical cultivation.