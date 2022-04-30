Farming practices vary across Iowa soil types

Rich Iowa soils are the envy of many farmers across the nation. Knowing how they formed and how they function helps farmers adapt practices which work best in their region.

“Across Iowa, most farmers are able to manage fertilizer and manure nutrients in a fairly consistent manner across soil types because we have very small areas of ‘extreme’ soils, such as sandy, organic or with very high clay that may require different management,” said Antonio Mallarino, a soil fertility and nutrient management specialist at Iowa State University.

That said, Iowa soils still have plenty of personality, and farmers adjust their practices for different soil types and topography.

When Iowa State University agronomy professor Rick Cruse gives a tour of some of the main Iowa soils, he starts with the Des Moines Lobe found in central Iowa, shaped in the form of an open horseshoe extending upward into Minnesota. It is poorly drained and colder and wetter than other soils in the state. It started as a wetland, but with tile drainage, the soil with high organic matter became very productive.

Here, farmers often use more tillage than other parts of the state to remove residue and allow the soil to dry faster in the spring.

South of Des Moines, loess soils are mixed with finer clay along the Missouri River Plains. Here, a mix of conventional and no-till are used on corn and soybean fields. Grazing cattle and growing forages are some of the best ways to farm this hilly land, Cruse said.

Traveling north and west, it is a little drier but there is still abundant groundwater. In western Iowa, loess sediment was deposited on the hilly land in the last glaciation period. On this highly erodible land, more farmers use no-till to address erosion and run off, Cruse said.

Confinement operations for livestock are more plentiful than grazing. Cruse, the director of the Iowa Water Center, is aware of water challenges in this area.

Traveling southeastward, there is a gradation of soils, he said.

“Corn and soybeans dominate with a little more forage and a little more livestock,” he said.

The northeast features productive soils formed under tall prairie grasses. The rich, deep Tama soil is Iowa’s state soil and is the soil series on more than 933,000 Iowa acres.

Cruse said he would like to see more no-till here to prevent loss of the prime soil. On steep slopes, no-till should be used “if soil erosion control is a goal,” he said.

A pocket of northeast Iowa has Karst topography, which was not glaciated but formed from the dissolution of soluble rocks including limestone.

“It’s pretty rugged and has steep slopes,” Cruse said, with many sink holes. “The soils are fragile and erodible here. Way too much tillage is done here.”

However, both no-till and strip tillage is used here, and there is more forage grown and livestock grazing.

Near Charles City, the Iowan Erosion Surface includes more rocks deposited during the glacial period. While there are some drainage challenges, there are good soils here.

“The chisel plow is king here,” Cruse said.

Farms integrated with livestock have waned in this area. Once livestock have left the farm, it’s hard to get them back, partially because of infrastructure — there are no longer water sources, and fences have been removed to expand cropping areas, he said.

“The skill set is also lost,” he said.

The loss of livestock in the mix is a loss to soil health, he said.

Cover crops, another friend to soil health, are more common in some regions where certain farmers have adapted them to their operations, share their ideas, and often encourage neighbors, he said.

Some landowners encourage such practices. It is more difficult for farmers renting on short-term leases, he said.

Also growing cover crops isn’t easy. It adds a new level of complexity every time a new biology is introduced, he said.

Today, at a time when one-third of soils in the Corn Belt are devoid of topsoil, committed farmers are moving “in the direction we think is right” for soil health, Cruse said. But he thinks it will take more education, policies and incentives to retain soil health into the future.

As soil types vary across the state, so does productivity, a factor studied by Lee Burras, professor at Iowa State University. He was crucial in updating the Corn Suitability Rating in Iowa, known as CSR2. It is used to determine the productivity of soil for taxation purposes, but also by farmers, real estate agents, agricultural businesses and by the government in awarding funding.

“It can’t be a beauty contest,” Burras said of determining the level of soil productivity.

Even if soil is rich and dark on the surface, the CSR2 must take into account what is going on below the surface to about 60 inches where the corn may have roots.

Productivity has also changed as weather has. In western Iowa, for example, rain had been the limiting factor for corn yields. Now that isn’t so much the case. More of western Iowa is getting ideal rainfall for corn production now, Burras said.

The Corn Belt will continue shifting to the north and west over the next 50 years, he said. Illinois yields will be more like Ohio and Indiana today and Iowa’s more like Illinois today, he said.

Soil, like people, changes over time.

“At 62 years old, I’m not the same guy as I was at 20. But I’m the same guy,” Burras said.

Lifestyle has some impact on human aging, he said. The same goes for soil — it changes with age and is impacted by how it is managed.

While Burras is aware of landowner’s right to privacy, all considered, he said he would like to see a mechanism developed that would include soil management as a measure of soil productivity.

