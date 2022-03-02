Fertilizer prices at record levels, but most not changing plans

Mark Mueller’s spring fertilizer bill reflected the surge in prices many farmers are feeling around the Midwest.
The Bremer County, Iowa, farmer said his spring anhydrous applications are costing him more than triple what he spent last year. The silver lining, Mueller said, is the current high market prices of commodities.
“Everything is going to be awful expensive this year, but corn prices are allowing us to make this work economically,” Mueller said.
The concern he has is what happens when prices inevitably reverse course.
“Those prices will come down fast, but input prices will come down very slowly,” he said.
Those worries are not limited to northeast Iowa, said Marty Marr, a Morgan County, Illinois, farmer and Illinois Corn Growers Association president. Marr applied much of his fertilizer in the fall, and many farmers switched up their fertilizer plans for the season.
“Some people may have wanted to do split applications,” Marr said. “The uncertainty kind of forced our hand, and we put our applications on in the fall. Given the uncertain future of availability, even, it seemed like earlier in the year there was a perfect storm brewing.”
As spring 2022 quickly approaches, the national average for anhydrous prices sat at $1,488/ton as of Feb. 25, with Iowa showing an average of $1,522 and Missouri an average of $1,503. The Illinois average was not updated on the latest DTN index.
Marr said the surprising aspect of the price increase is how fast everything rose.
“The amazing thing was the rate at which it went up,” Marr said. “The price was moving fairly aggressively. It eroded some of the margin of last year because you are doubling your fertilizer prices if you stuck with your normal program.”
The rise in fertilizer costs is causing farmers to consider a change in their acres this growing season, with corn looking considerably more expensive to raise over soybeans. However, many farmers are still finding prices equitable enough to not make drastic shifts to soybeans. Eastern Iowa farmer and Iowa Soybean Association president Robb Ewoldt applied his fertilizer last fall and said he doesn’t plan to make many changes to his fields this year.
“When you look at the percentage of inputs into the crop, it’s not a big mover,” he said. “When I’m able to sell corn out of the field at $5.80, I think I can pay 20, 30 or 50% more for herbicide because it’s still going to be profitable. It still works.”
Ewoldt talked with growers from around the Midwest and said the overall consensus was not many people are going to adjust their acres.
“The ones who saw this coming bought ahead,” he said. “The ones that may be shifting acres due to input costs might be the smaller farms that didn’t prepay or book ahead. There has even been some talk of switching to beans on beans, but that hasn’t ever ended well for me.”
Linn County, Iowa, farmer Dan Voss said he was able to get his anhydrous last August for nearly $740/ton, and while that is part of his normal schedule, he knew prices were going to be rising. That led to a few additional purchases.
“I booked a bunch of P and K early, and I don’t always do that,” Voss said. “That worked out.”
He said his operation usually adds potash after the first cutting of hay and would typically buy those in late fall or winter. This year, he is holding out to see if prices will eventually come down before making those purchases.
Marr said ultimately farmers are learning together because both costs and prices are at levels that are historically high. He said there have been challenges before, and this is another one farmers will be able to work their way through.
“We are in an area we haven’t seen very often,” he said. “We are looking at $16 beans and possibly $6-7 corn. As my dad always said, you have to make the most of what you have every year.”