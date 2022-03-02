Fertilizer prices at record levels, but most not changing plans

Mark Mueller’s spring fertilizer bill reflected the surge in prices many farmers are feeling around the Midwest.

The Bremer County, Iowa, farmer said his spring anhydrous applications are costing him more than triple what he spent last year. The silver lining, Mueller said, is the current high market prices of commodities.

“Everything is going to be awful expensive this year, but corn prices are allowing us to make this work economically,” Mueller said.

The concern he has is what happens when prices inevitably reverse course.

“Those prices will come down fast, but input prices will come down very slowly,” he said.

Those worries are not limited to northeast Iowa, said Marty Marr, a Morgan County, Illinois, farmer and Illinois Corn Growers Association president. Marr applied much of his fertilizer in the fall, and many farmers switched up their fertilizer plans for the season.

“Some people may have wanted to do split applications,” Marr said. “The uncertainty kind of forced our hand, and we put our applications on in the fall. Given the uncertain future of availability, even, it seemed like earlier in the year there was a perfect storm brewing.”

As spring 2022 quickly approaches, the national average for anhydrous prices sat at $1,488/ton as of Feb. 25, with Iowa showing an average of $1,522 and Missouri an average of $1,503. The Illinois average was not updated on the latest DTN index.

Marr said the surprising aspect of the price increase is how fast everything rose.