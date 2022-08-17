Field day outlines soil health tools

COLFAX, Iowa — Cover crops have become a hot item, and it is easy to see why.

One look at a fence row that has been torn out is enough to get an idea of the value of cover crops, according to Brad Kallio with Beck’s Seed, one of the speakers during an Aug. 9 Beck’s field day. It’s not unusual to see better crops in those rows that used to be the fence row, Kallio explained.

And with farmers trying to reduce erosion and improve water quality, cover crops can be a valuable tool, added Ryan Moore, small seeds product manager for Beck’s Seed.

“We’ve worked hard to put inputs on our farms,” Moore said. “That’s our hard-earned dollars going down the drain.”

Two possible fixes for erosion and water quality issues are no-till or reduced-till farming and cover crops. Those practices also help build organic matter over time, and that means healthier soil, Moore said. More to the point, consumers want to see less erosion and better water quality. In some cases they want to see fewer chemicals and organic production.

“I think the consumer is going to drive this,” he said.

Of course, there are many different approaches. Very few organic producers have been able to eliminate tillage and some would argue that shouldn’t be the goal, though less tillage is better.

“The goal should be to reduce tillage, not eliminate it,” said Lea Vereecke, an organic crop consultant with the Rodale Institute.

Right now organic production is trending higher and there is plenty of demand, especially for items such as organic soy meal for poultry, according to Trek Murray, quality traits market manager for Beck’s working with their line Great Harvest Organics.

Organic soybean prices soared a couple years ago when shipments of some organic soymeal from India were stopped, he said. Those organic soybean prices shot up from about $18 a bushel to about $40 a bushel. They are now closer to the $33 to $35 range.

Organic corn continues to be a strong market as well, Murray said. Iowa leads the nation in acres of organic corn grown, but it is still a very small percentage of the total corn acreage in the state. And Iowa has in recent years had more organic corn and soybeans grown than there was processing capacity in the state. Several companies have announced plans to expand processing in Iowa in the coming year.

There is a consumer desire for both organic items and for production that features less tillage and improvements in soil and water quality. And there are farmers experimenting with all those types of practices. But few have been able to put them all together.

The elephant in the room for organic is tillage, and the challenge for those using no-till and cover crops is chemical use. All of that makes the idea of organic no-till the “holy grail” to farmers and to the market, according to Erin Silva, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin.

“We’re a ways from that yet,” she said.

That is one reason the term “regenerative agriculture” is gaining in popularity. It is really a mix of all those soil-friendly and environmentally friendly ideas. But which ideas work on which farm is still a work in progress.

“In agriculture there is rarely if ever a silver bullet,” Silva said, instead pointing to the idea of “many little hammers” as in many different practices or combinations of practices to reach some basic goals.

The goals should be to minimize soil disturbance, have plant diversity, keep live plants or roots in the soil, provide an armor for that soil, and perhaps to integrate livestock into that system, she said.

Meanwhile, farmers and researchers will experiment with different cover crops, different tillage systems and different tools like crimpers and burners.