Field day promotes conservation to landowners

MELBOURNE, Iowa — When it comes to conservation, the move to better practices isn’t generally a sudden and dramatic thing.

“It’s a progression,” says Tim Recker, a farmer and land contractor from Arlington, Iowa.

Recker, who has served as president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and of the Land Improvement Contractors Association, says bluntly that he is a reformed tiller.

“I’m a late-comer to this whole conservation thing,” he says.

But he is now a believer. And he joined several other believers at a recent conservation field day at the farm owned by LICA. The field day was aimed at landowners, especially women landowners. It was one of two sponsored by the ICGA and USDA NRCS Iowa.

Tina Cibula, a farmer and resource conservationist with NRCS in Toledo, Iowa, says there are several keys to reducing erosion and building better soil quality in fields. One is to minimize disturbance of the soil (tillage). Another is to add cover, such as cornstalks or cover crops. Keeping a living root in the ground for as much of the year as possible is also extremely helpful. Adding some diversity of growth is good. And livestock is helpful.

David Legvold, a farmer and retired educator from Northfield, Minnesota, has worked to restore land on his farm and on that owned by a college in Minnesota. He says it requires going beyond this year’s yields.

“The land doesn’t take care of itself,” he says. “You have to take care of it.”

All of the presenters at the field day agreed on a few basic points. One is that conservation is the responsibility of both the farmer and the landowner. If the landowner decides that conservation is a priority, he or she can make that a part of the rental agreement or can talk to the renter about how to go about improving the land.