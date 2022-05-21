 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fields dry enough to start planting in Central Iowa

Kevin Jans plants corn

Kevin Jans plants corn in a field near Jewell in Hamilton County, Iowa.

 Photo by Gene Lucht

JEWELL, Iowa — Planting season didn’t start until May 11, but Kevin Jans and his neighbors are busy at it now.

Jans said this has been a late spring in his part of central Iowa. A cold, wet April kept farmers out of the field, and until temperatures shot into the 90s last week the field didn’t dry enough to allow farmers to plant.

That has changed.

Things were a little wet on May 12 as Jans planted corn, but conditions were generally good. The sun was shining. The ground was working up fairly well. And most fields were ready for planting.

Kevin Jans

“It’s a little wet yet, but not too bad,” he said.

In an area where yields have averaged around 220 bushels per acre in recent years, timing can be everything.

Of course, there are exceptions. Last year conditions didn’t look especially good through much of the growing season, but timely rains helped the crop do well.

“We were really shocked,” he said of last year’s yields.

Of course, every year is different. But Jans, who raises corn, beans and turkeys on his farm, said things are always better once planting season starts. And this one stared off late but with a bang.

Gene Lucht is public affairs editor for Iowa Farmer Today, Missouri Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.

