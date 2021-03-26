Flexibility, local demand help limit food waste

When the United States started shutting down more than a year ago due to COVID-19, grocery store shelves were quickly cleared out in some areas, with some taking days to restock.

University of Illinois associate professor Brenna Ellison said it showed off some of the issues in the supply chain.

“The grocery store is probably the easiest indicator to see how our supply chain is doing,” Ellison said. “For as painful as March and May were with empty shelves, we are bouncing back fairly quickly. I think the supply chain has been pretty resilient.”

However, many food industries dealt with waste as the supply chain was unable to keep up with production.

“I think meat probably experienced some of the hardest hit impacts because processing capacity was slowed down so much,” Ellison said.

Ellison said the dairy industry also saw dramatic impacts, as videos of milk being disposed of due to oversupply circulated around the internet.

“So many dairy producers might be tied to schools and have contracts there,” she said. “With many schools slow to open up, what can we do with the excess product? You can’t just stop milking cows.”

One way to help food production would be to give them more flexibility and options, Ellison said. If producers rely on food service or catering industries that were largely shut down over the past year, they may have had to dispose of a fair amount of food. She said the question being asked by experts and producers is how to make it easier for them to place their product.