‘Go time’ approaches for making silage

The dog days of August are here, and that means silage chopping season is rapidly approaching.
How silage is cut and stored depends somewhat on the growing season, says Aaron Saeugling, Iowa State University Extension agronomist in southwest Iowa.
He says parts of the Midwest have experienced various levels of drought this year, while others have seen too much rain. It may be more important than ever to test corn prior to chopping.
In an average year, Saeugling says a kernel moisture of 35% is ideal for silage, with a 65% whole plant moisture level.
“When this happens, it happens rapidly, so you need to be ready to go when it’s ready,” he says. “The window is going to be wider if you’ve had some rain, because drought conditions will likely cause some deterioration of the plant.”
Generally, mid- to late-August is the best time to chop silage, Saeugling says.
“Once you get to that point, grab an ear and break it open,” he says. “The kernel should be dented. Look at the milk line down the kernel, and if it’s at a fourth to a half, it’s go time.”
Saeugling says producers who hire a custom chopper should stay in communication with them to make sure they are aware of the schedule.
“The drier it gets, the tougher it is to pack,” he says.
Silage can come out of the field in great shape, but that will change quickly if it’s not properly stored. For example, a 50% loss in dry matter is roughly the same as leaving half of the acres unharvested.
Exposure to oxygen is usually the culprit, according to information from Jared Goplen and Nathan Drewitz, Extension educators with the University of Minnesota. Oxygen enables microbes to metabolize dry matter and affect quality.
Farmers use a variety of storage options for silage, but regardless of the system, those should be checked and be ready to go prior to chopping.
“Check and maintain walls, doors and ceilings of silos regularly to help minimize air exchange and keep precipitation from entering the silo through cracks in the concrete and around doors,” Goplen and Drewitz said. “Spoilage in your silo that steadily worsens from year to year, especially around doors and walls, indicates that maintenance is needed. Even if cracks are not visible, silo maintenance may still be needed.”
Plastic should be checked for punctures, so make sure to seal plastic coverings tightly to the surface of the silage.
“Slope appropriately to drain water away from entry points into the silage,” they said. “Store silage bags away from areas that increase the likelihood of punctures. Inspect bags and coverings periodically and repair holes with oxygen-excluding tape.”
Improper bunker management can also cut into quality. Feeding should be done quickly enough to keep fresh silage exposed.
“Feed-out loses can be as much as 15% depending on management and the storage structure used,” Goplen and Drewitz said. “To minimize losses at feed out, it is important to minimize air exposure and to feed out fast enough to keep fresh silage exposed.
“Losses can be minimized by feeding out 4 inches per day from tower silos, 6 inches per day from bunkers and piles, and 12 inches per day from silage bags. Silage with lower densities will require faster feed out to minimize spoilage.”
Other proper feed-out management practices to follow, according to Goplen and Drewitz, include:
- Keep smooth, undisturbed surfaces exposed on silage piles and bags to minimize air exposure.
- Roll back silage covers on bunkers and piles for no more than three days of feeding at a time and keep plastic sealed to the silage surface to avoid air penetration.
- Avoid accumulated piles at the base of the feed-out face as these piles will deteriorate faster.
- Place silo bags, bunkers and piles on a surface that allows for effective feed removal without having to operate in muddy conditions.
Saeugling says once silage is chopped, some producers may follow it up by planting a cover crop that could provide additional feed for cattle.