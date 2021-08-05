‘Go time’ approaches for making silage

The dog days of August are here, and that means silage chopping season is rapidly approaching.

How silage is cut and stored depends somewhat on the growing season, says Aaron Saeugling, Iowa State University Extension agronomist in southwest Iowa.

He says parts of the Midwest have experienced various levels of drought this year, while others have seen too much rain. It may be more important than ever to test corn prior to chopping.

In an average year, Saeugling says a kernel moisture of 35% is ideal for silage, with a 65% whole plant moisture level.

“When this happens, it happens rapidly, so you need to be ready to go when it’s ready,” he says. “The window is going to be wider if you’ve had some rain, because drought conditions will likely cause some deterioration of the plant.”

Generally, mid- to late-August is the best time to chop silage, Saeugling says.

“Once you get to that point, grab an ear and break it open,” he says. “The kernel should be dented. Look at the milk line down the kernel, and if it’s at a fourth to a half, it’s go time.”

Saeugling says producers who hire a custom chopper should stay in communication with them to make sure they are aware of the schedule.

“The drier it gets, the tougher it is to pack,” he says.

Silage can come out of the field in great shape, but that will change quickly if it’s not properly stored. For example, a 50% loss in dry matter is roughly the same as leaving half of the acres unharvested.

Exposure to oxygen is usually the culprit, according to information from Jared Goplen and Nathan Drewitz, Extension educators with the University of Minnesota. Oxygen enables microbes to metabolize dry matter and affect quality.