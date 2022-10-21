Good yields despite dry season in Southeast Iowa

WASHINGTON, Iowa — The yield monitor was giving good reports for Michael Vittetoe as he ran his combine through his Washington County field in early October.

Vittetoe was moving through a field of non-GMO corn, and despite a dry second half of the year, yields were staying high, averaging between 230 and 240 bushels per acre.

“All things considered things are doing all right,” Vittetoe said. “I’m happy with how this stuff is doing.”

He said nearly all their corn was planted in May, resulting in him being a bit behind schedule this October.

“Normally we’d be a bit further along right now in corn, but we have good weather in the forecast so I’m not going to complain too much,” he said.

Vittetoe said he’s been doing more with non-GMO corn lately as some traits have become more expensive. That has made the non-GMO more attractive.

“We’ve been playing around with them and been happy with what we are seeing,” he said. “This way we’ve been actually able to cut our seed costs from what they were even before things started picking up. It’s just a matter of figuring out some of the intricacies of managing non-GMO corn, but we aren’t doing a whole heck of a lot different.”

As for soybeans, Vittetoe said he hasn’t had many ready for harvest quite yet. Some of his fields are sitting at 16-17% moisture as of Oct. 12.

“They weren’t going to be ready until this time regardless, but we got frosted on Sept. 28 which kind of messed with them a little bit,” Vittetoe said. “They’ve been almost ready to harvest but we still have some yellow pods and rubbery beans. I used the ‘chew test’ which isn’t very scientific, but if they were crunchy I probably would have been more eager to get the bean head on.”