Grain moisture factors into bag storage

Grain storage may be less of a concern this year, as demand is at a peak, but anything that is left stored will need to maintain its quality. For those with excess crop, bag storage provides a good option while waiting on commercial users or grain bins to open up.

The key to getting good quality grain out of bag storage is allowing more time for the crop to dry in the field, according to Charles Hurburgh, ag systems specialist with Iowa State University.

“Storage bags take careful management, particularly if the growing season doesn’t give you much dry down,” he said. “Last year was good due to the warm stretch after Labor Day. You need cool, dry grain to put in there because there’s no aeration.”

Joseph Zulovich, a storage expert with the University of Missouri, said corn should be at less than 14% moisture when placed in the bag. He also said, if possible, plan for short-term storage.

“If a bag becomes damaged or the grain inside a bag is damaged, the grain will need to be marketed sooner,” Zulovich said. “Bags should be considered short-term rather than long-term storage.”

Zulovich said if farmers notice any issues with the bag, consider selling the grain quickly or move it to a bin with aeration capabilities to recover and maintain the grain quality. If the grain isn’t moved into aerated storage, any masses that have developed “hot spots” or started to spoil will not be able to be reversed.

He also noted providing “ample space” for tubes that are being used is important. Bag tubes can range from 7 to 10 feet in diameter and should be at least 5 feet apart, with 20-25 feet of space on each end. Make sure to leave additional space for any unloading equipment to safely move through the area as well.